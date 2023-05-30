Khan weighs options ahead of Fiji FACT

Suva coach Babs Khan will be making some changes to his squad with only a week remaining until the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Khan confirms Simione Nabenu, Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon, and Marlon Tahioa will not be part of his squad, giving opportunities for other players to step up.

He says he has a lot of depth in his team, and players like Filipe Baravilala can cover in various positions.

“Filipe is a player that can play in various positions.” I had him play anywhere from a striker to a central defender. We will use him at the right place at the right time because he is one of the players I look up to all the time, as he has good leadership skills.”

Khan adds that it’s a short turnaround period from the OFC Champions League, with players given two to three days of rest.

Suva plays Lautoka in its first Fiji FACT match next Friday at 5.30 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.