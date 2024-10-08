Kautoga finds it tough

Samuela Kautoga

Former Rewa rep Samuela Kautoga says competition for different positions in the Fiji Bula Boys starting side is getting tougher every year.

The 37-year-old says the young players have stepped up and raised their hands to be in the match day side.

While Kautoga may be a veteran, he feels he’s in top form.

Kautoga currently plays for Manukau United in New Zealand and is happy to be given another chance.

“I would like to thank the officials for putting their faith in me, especially for my age, but I don’t think it’s just keeping yourself fit. And I’m grateful I got an opportunity again.”

Kautoga has been representing the country since 2007.

The Bula Boys face the Solomon Islands on Thursday in a FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifier at the HFC Stadium at 7pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.