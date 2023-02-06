Kane sinks City with landmark goal

Harry Kane. [Source: BBC Sports]

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time record scorer as his 267th goal for the club dented Manchester City’s Premier League title ambitions.

Kane has now surpassed the great Jimmy Greaves as Spurs beat Man City 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While they remain five points behind Arsenal having played one game more, Tottenham’s victory moves them one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

In another match, Nottingham Forest defeated Leeds 1-0.

