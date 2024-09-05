Junior Kulas ready for Tonga

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Digicel Fiji Junior Kulas head coach Marika Rodu says he believes his side if fully prepared for their opening match of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship against Tonga this weekend.

The side is heading into their last week of preparation, and he says the girls are looking fit for the tournament.

He adds that the side has just been making a few touchups to their attack and defense, and they are looking forward to playing Tonga.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well it’s well underway and we’re coming to our last week of preparation, and just trying to taper things down, and I think the girls are in good condition and they are ready for their first game against Tonga.”

The OFC U-16 Women’s Championship will kick start on Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and the side plays Tonga at 3pm.