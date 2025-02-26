Jankowski resigns from Fiji FA

Timo Jankowski.

Fiji Football Association’s Technical Director, Timo Jankowski, has handed in his resignation to pursue a new professional opportunity in Germany.

While his departure is a loss for Fijian football, his contributions during his tenure will leave a lasting impact.

Jankowski’s time at Fiji FA was focused on the development of local talent and the enhancement of coaching structures.

One of Jankowski’s most notable achievements was his leadership in the successful rollout of the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) initiative.

This program, designed to integrate football into the educational system, reached numerous schools across Fiji, including remote areas, providing access to football and promoting healthy lifestyles among young children.

