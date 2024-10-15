Italy outclass Israel 4-1 to inch closer to Nations League quarter-finals

[Source: Reuters]

Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored twice in an energizing 4-1 win at home over Israel in the Nations League on Tuesday as Luciano Spalletti’s side put one foot in the quarter-finals.

The win kept Italy top of the League A Group Two with 10 points, one ahead of France who beat third-placed Belgium 2-1. Italy need at least one point from their two remaining group games to guarantee a place in the next round.

Striker Mateo Retegui broke the deadlock by firing a penalty into the top corner in the 41st minute while after the break Di Lorenzo headed the second from Giacomo Raspadori’s free kick.

Mohammed Abu Fani pulled a goal back for Israel in the 66th direct from a corner before Federico Dimarco set up Davide Frattesi for Italy’s third and Di Lorenzo sealed the win with a low shot from the edge of the box.

“They were good in terms of team attitude in the first half, we surprised them a few times with Di Lorenzo’s ball to Retegui,” Spalletti told a press conference.

“The spaces were narrow… but the fact that we were in front of the goalkeeper so many times is a sign that the boys played a great game.”

Italy dominated possession from the start but Israel managed a good chance early on through Oscar Gloukh, who struck just wide from the edge of the box before visiting goalkeeper Omri Glazer did well to block Retegui from close range.