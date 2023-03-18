Isak scores twice as Newcastle end Nottingham Forest's unbeaten home run

[Source: Reuters]

Striker Alexander Isak netted a brace, including a last-gasp penalty winner, as Newcastle United ended Nottingham Forest’s nine-match unbeaten Premier League streak at home with a 2-1 win on Friday.

Eddie Howe’s team moved up to 47 points and now trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by just a point and with a game in hand. The Magpies head into the international break with their aim of Champions League qualification now within touching distance.

Emmanuel Dennis put Forest ahead in the 26th minute as they looked to extend their unbeaten run at City Ground, where they had not lost since September.

Article continues after advertisement

An under pressure Sven Botman tried to send a soft pass back to keeper Nick Pope but Dennis was lurking in the area ready to pounce. He beat Pope to the ball and chipped it into the net for his second Premier League goal of the season.

Isak restored parity just before halftime after Joe Willock’s cross dropped behind him and he twisted his body to volley the ball off his shin and in off the far post.

Elliot Anderson thought he had put the Magpies ahead in the 64th minute but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review due to a player being offside in the build-up.

The result left Forest 14th in the standings, two points about the relegation zone.