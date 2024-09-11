Indonesia frustrates Australia as Saudis, Korea and Japan secure World Cup wins

[Source: Reuters]

Australia endured a disappointing evening in Asia’s World Cup qualifying on Tuesday as Graham Arnold’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Indonesia while Saudi Arabia defeated China, South Korea sealed a 3-1 win over Oman and Japan thrashed Bahrain.

There was frustration, too, for Asian champions Qatar, who drew 2-2 with North Korea in Vientiane in Group A as Iran downed the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan defeated Kyrgyzstan to make it two wins from two.

The Australians faced Indonesia in Jakarta hoping to bounce back from their opening 1-0 loss against Bahrain in Group C but teenage forward Nestory Irankunda went closest for the Socceroos when he hit the post with a low drive in the 33rd minute.

The Saudis, also in Group C, fought back from going behind to an own goal from Ali Lajami in the 14th minute to pick up three points against China in Dalian.

Roberto Mancini’s side were reduced to 10 men when Mohammed Kanno was dismissed for kicking out at Jiang Shenglong but Hassan Kadish headed in Nasser Al-Dawsari’s corner to level shortly before halftime.

Kadish then decided the game with a powerful 90th-minute header after Salem Al-Dawsari had earlier hit the crossbar.

Japan top Group C with maximum points as two goals each from Ayase Ueda and Hidemasa Morita saw Hajime Moriyasu’s side hand their hosts Bahrain a comprehensive 5-0 defeat, with Koki Ogawa completing the scoring in Riffa.

Uzbekistan moved to the summit in Group A when a 72nd-minute goal from Oston Urunov sealed a 3-2 win over Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek as Srecko Katanec’s side picked up their second win in a row.

The Uzbeks are joined on six points by Iran, after Mehdi Ghayedi whipped in a clinical finish in first-half injury time to hand Paulo Bento’s UAE a 1-0 defeat in Al Ain.

North Korea frustrated the Qataris in the pouring rain in Vientiane when Kang Kuk Chol cracked in a 50th-minute free kick to earn his side 2-2 draw despite playing much of the game with 10 men following Jang Kuk Chol’s red card.

In Group B, Son Heung-min scored South Korea’s crucial second in Muscat against Oman to seal his side’s first win of the third round after Hwang Hee-chan had his opener cancelled out by Jung Seung-hyun’s own goal.

Son netted with eight minutes remaining and Joo Min-kyu put the result beyond doubt deep in injury time to lift the pressure on head coach Hong Myung-bo following an opening 0-0 draw with Palestine.

The Palestinians were unable to keep Jordan at bay in Kuala Lumpur, slipping to a 3-1 loss with Yazan Al-Naimat scoring twice.

Iraq travel to Kuwait in Group B later on Tuesday.