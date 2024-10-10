Home games will help develop football: Sherman

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman says if they hope to develop the sport of football, more international matches should be held at home.

The side is currently gearing up for their clash this evening against the Solomon Islands in their first match of the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers.

Sherman adds having more home games will strengthen their fan base, and ultimately help with the development of the sport.

“I think they should evolve in the home and away situations, I think if you want to grow the game in your region, you need to play in your country. And this is not a good opportunity to play in a group, at home and away. Now actually in over two games, that’s a fairer option. And you know ultimately, you just don’t get to play at home.”

He says if more international or regional matches can be held at home for different teams, the sport can grow through the support of their fans.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bula Boys will be taking on the Solomon Islands at 7pm tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.