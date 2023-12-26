Future Kulas camp goes beyond traditional training

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji FA Technical Director Timo Jankowski hails the success of the inaugural Future Kulas camp held at the Fiji Football Technical Academy in Ba over the weekend.

Going beyond traditional training, the camp incorporated diverse activities such as Football-Tennis tournament, nature walks, river fun, and even a trip to the cinemas to promote holistic development.

With 43 young girls, aged between 13 and 19, from across the country participating in the 10-day camp, Jankowski expresses satisfaction with the event, noting that it exceeded their expectations.

He highlights the remarkable growth in individual skills and the unique camaraderie observed among the girls, laying a solid foundation for the future of women’s football in the country.

The training sessions featured intense morning workouts with a focus on Ball mastery, one v one drills, small sided Games and athletic training under the watchful eye of Jankowskio and national women’s coach Angeline Chua.

This highlighted a dedication to improving both the technical and physical skills of the players.

The Fiji Football Association extends gratitude to all participants, coaches, and sponsors, including McDonald’s Fiji, for their dedicated commitment to the success of the Future Kulas Camp.