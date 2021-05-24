Home

Football

France makes a late comeback to win over Belgium

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 8, 2021 9:16 am

France completed a brilliant comeback in their Nations League semi-final against Belgium to win 3-2.

Didier Deschamps’ side looked out of contention at the break after conceding two goals in the space of four minutes.

It started well for Belgium, who took a 37th-minute lead when Yannick Carrasco cut in from the left and drilled in a finish at the near post.

Just four minutes later, Roberto Martinez’s side doubled their advantage as Romelu Lukaku latched on to Kevin de Bruyne’s through ball and fired a blistering shot into the roof of the net.

Karim Benzema pulled a goal back on the hour mark.

And they drew level through Mbappe’s confidently taken penalty after Youri Tielemans’ trip on Antoine Griezmann inside the area.

Theo Hernandez scored a superb 90th-minute goal and the match-winner.

