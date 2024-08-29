Football treat for fans

Fiji Football chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says football fans will have something to look forward to as a handful of FIFA International “A” Friendlies Tri-Nations Series 2024 matches will be held next week.

The Digicel Fiji Bula Boys will be playing two matches, with the first against Solomon Islands on Monday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva while their second against Hong Kong-China on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3 pm, to conclude the tournament.

“We’re flying over the Hong Kong national team, the first time Hong Kong and China are coming to play and we’re flying over the Solomon Islands, you know it’s an opening for the World Cup qualifier because, in the March window, we flew over and played two matches so it’s reciprocating coming to play in this window FIFA approved international friendly.”

He adds that competing against this team will certainly help develop the team.

Solomons and Hong Kong-China are expected to arrive in the country this weekend.

Captain Roy Krishna will miss the match against the Solomon Islands but is expected to join the team for the game against Hong Kong-China.