Fiji U17 primed for semi-final clash

The Baby Bula Boys pose for a photo before their game.

The Baby Bula Boys will be playing one of the most important matches of their lives today in the OFC Under-17 championship semi-final.

A win will see Fiji qualify directly to the World Cup in Peru but for that to happen, the team must go past a tactical New Zealand side in the semi-final.

Captain Aaron Naicker says the team understands that a place in November’s FIFA World Cup is at stake.

He has reminded the players just how much winning will mean to the nation as a whole.

“I told the boys that this is our final match, it’s do or die. Whether we win, we should make our country proud. We were thinking to create history because we are one step away and the last 90 minute will count for creating history for our country.”

Head coach Sunil Kumar on the same note says that the team spirit is high and everyone in the Fijian camp is looking forward to the clash.

The Baby Bula Boys will take on the Baby All White this evening at 7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.