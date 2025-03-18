Fiji, Solomon in same OFC Women’s Nations Cup group

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The national side will head group B of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup 2025 in Fiji.

This was confirmed today at the OFC Home of Football in Auckland, New Zealand following the competition draw.

Fiji will be the host this year, from July 4-19, having also hosted the last time the tournament was held, in 2022.

Our women’s team will take on Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu in the pool.



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Defending champions Papua New Guinea will be looking to retain their title, having been drawn into group A, alongside Samoa, Tahiti and the Cook Islands.

