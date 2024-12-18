Fiji registers first win in MSG Cup

[Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2024 - Solomon Islands/Facebook]

Fiji’s national football team claimed a 3-0 win over the Solomon Islands Development Team in their third match of the MSG Prime Ministers Cup at Lawson Tama Stadium.

After two consecutive 1-1 draws with Vanuatu and PNG, this was Fiji’s much-needed first win of the tournament.

The match started with Fiji dominating possession and creating chances, but luck was not on their side in the first half.

The Solomon Islands’ defense stood firm, frustrating Fiji’s efforts to break through.

The game shifted in Fiji’s favor in the second half, especially after the Solomon Islands’ goalkeeper was forced off due to injury.

The breakthrough came in the 71st minute when Setareki Hughes stepped up for a free kick just outside the box.

Hughes delivered a stunning shot to the top left corner of the net, leaving the replacement keeper with no chance and putting Fiji ahead.

Barely a minute later, super sub Penisoni Tirau doubled Fiji’s lead.

Spotting the keeper off his line, Tirau skillfully dribbled forward and slotted the ball past him with ease.

The Solomon Islands were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute following a red card, further tipping the scales in Fiji’s favor.

In the 86th minute, Tirau turned provider, carrying the ball forward and delivering a perfect assist to Nabil Begg.

Begg finished with a delicate chip from the left, sealing the victory with a touch of class.

The win breathes new life into Fiji’s campaign as they prepare for their final group match, keeping hopes alive for progression in the tournament.