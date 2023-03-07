Fiji Football U15 squad named

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]
A 23-member squad has been named by head coach Sunil Kumar to represent Fiji in the OFC Under-15 Development Tournament.
The Digicel Fiji football U15 side will be travelling to New Zealand to be part of the tournament scheduled from April 11th to the 17th.
Kumar says they had an extended squad of 31 and with the help of FIFA Talent coach Dan Cooke, they were able to select the best.
Kumar says at the moment they have 20 field players in which only 18 will be selected from their two weeks of preparation before departing for New Zealand.
Squad:
NAME DISTRICT
1. JONE LOGA – RAKIRAKI
2. KANAV GOUNDAR – RAKIRAKI
3. MANASA KUBUCAUCAU – BA
4. SAULA SENIDAMANU – BA
5. AKUILA VATA – BA
6. TUKAVA TUVAKAYA – BA
7. SAMUELA MANONO – BA
8. MARIKA VAKACAKAUDROVE – LAUTOKA
9. JARRYD MARIO – LAUTOKA
10. VELENI RASOREWA -LAUTOKA
11. JONE KAMIKAMICA – LAUTOKA
12. ABDUL JEREMIAH -NADROGA
13. RISHAL SHANKAR -SUVA
14. MAIKA DAU -NASINU
15. MARIKA ULUINACEVA -REWA
16. AVISHAAN CHAND -REWA
17. SHELVIN MANI -LABASA
18. AVICHAL LAL -LABASA
19. JOVESA NAVANUA – LABASA
20. TUKAI RAVONOKULA -SEAQAQA
GOAL KEEPERS
1. EREMASI DOLOKA -RAKIRAKI
2. CHRIS CAMA -BA
3. ISOA VONU –LAUTOKA