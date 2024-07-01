Fiji FA receives six ITCs

The Fiji Football Association has received six International Transfer Clearances (ITCs) during the transfer window, which closed yesterday.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf stated that they did not receive many transfer applications from local players looking to move to other districts.

However, the situation was different for futsal.

Article continues after advertisement

“We did not get many applications this transfer window because of our rules and regulations but for futsal, there was a lot. So we will be going through all of it and will be able to release the confirmed ones soon”.

The CEO also mentioned that they have referred two applications to the disciplinary committee due to some noted issues that need to be resolved.

Yusuf added that all confirmed transfers will be released by Friday.