FIFA President pledges support

President Fiji FA Rajesh Patel and FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stressed the significance of good governance during his address at the Fiji FA headquarters on Saturday.

He highlighted FIFA’s resolute intent to allocate resources towards fostering robust governance practices.

He expressed FIFA’s commitment to making the million-dollar sporting complex in Lomolomo a reality, stating that this investment will yield positive results.

Article continues after advertisement

Infantino placed strong emphasis on upholding transparency, compliance, and good governance as pivotal pillars for the advancement of football.

The FIFA President went on to detail FIFA’s proactive measures aimed at bolstering these principles, demonstrating the organization’s unwavering commitment to their implementation.

He affirmed FIFA’s dedicated involvement in materializing the ambitious million-dollar sports complex project in Lomolomo, citing the anticipated positive outcomes of this investment.

Infantino also recognized the indispensable collaboration between Fiji FA and the government as instrumental to the realization of this shared objective.