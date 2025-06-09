BOG fixtures released

Fixtures for the upcoming Extra Battle of the Giants have been confirmed.

The tournament kicks off on the 4th of next month, with Suva taking on Navua at 1pm before Labasa faces Nasinu at 3pm.

Rewa will then meet Lautoka, followed by a clash between Fiji FACT champions Ba and Nadi at 7.30pm.

The action continues the following day, with Navua taking on Nasinu at 11.30am, before Lautoka play Nadi at 1.30pm.

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Labasa will then meet Suva at 3.30pm followed by the Ba and Rewa game at 5.30pm.

The final round of pool matches will be played on the 7th of September.

Nasinu battles Suva at 11.30am, and Nadi battles Rewa at 1.30pm. Navua will then meet Labasa, while Ba takes on Lautoka at 5.30pm.

The semi-finals and final will be played on the 12th and 13th of next month.