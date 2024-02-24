DFPL matches will go ahead despite unfavorable weather

[File Photo]

All Digicel Fiji Premier League round two games tomorrow will go ahead as scheduled.

Despite the wet weather conditions, the Fiji Football Association confirms the matches will be played.

Fiji FA will confirm later today if there’ll be any changes or postponements of matches in due time.

Article continues after advertisement

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, while Suva hosts Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3 pm, while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.