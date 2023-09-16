Charitar puts Navua into BOG final

A lone goal by Brian Charitar had led Southern Forest Navua to play in the finals of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.
The side defeated Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva 1-0 in the second semi-final match in Suva today.
Navua displayed great defence as they did not allow their opponent to score a goal.
Despite missing goal-making opportunities, the team managed to maintain good composure throughout the game.
Navua faces Labasa in the final at 3 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium tomorrow.
You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.
