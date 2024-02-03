Chand aims to be a coach after football

Navua’s Vineet Chand [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Many football players in the country still want to be associated with the sport after they hang their boots.

One such player is Navua’s Vineet Chand who aims to become a coach after football.

Chand was part of the 14 coaches who attended a three-day OFC MA’s senior football coaching certificate course at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa this week.

Article continues after advertisement



Navua’s Vineet Chand [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

He says continuing the football journey after his career but he has to make some sacrifices now in order to achieve his coaching dream.

Chand adds he took leave from work to attend the coaching course.

The Navua player will be in action again for the side this season.

Meanwhile, the local football continues tomorrow at Churchill Park with Tigers Lautoka hosting Rooster Ba in leg two of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.