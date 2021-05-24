Cameroon through to African Cup quarters

Cameroon beat a 10-man Comoros Islands side 2-1 to advance to the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar scored the home team’s goals at the Olembe Stadium to eliminate the debutants, who were forced to use a full back in goal and had their captain sent off after six minutes.

But Comoros still put up a gallant fight and despite the considerable disadvantage, pulled a goal back from Youssouf M’Changama with nine minutes remaining.

Cameroon is among the favourites to win the tournament.