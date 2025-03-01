Bula Boys leave for New Zealand Camp

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s National Team departed for Auckland this morning for the final phase of their preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers semifinal against New Zealand on March 21st in Wellington.

Fourteen locally-based players will join with 14 overseas-based players in Auckland.

This combined squad will undergo intensive training and participate in friendly matches, allowing coaches to finalize the 23-member team that will face the All Whites at Sky Stadium.

Team Manager Kartik Reddy says this is a great opportunity for the players to acclimate to the New Zealand conditions and adapt to the specific playing style required for this crucial match.

The final 23-man squad will be announced prior to the team’s departure for Wellington.

