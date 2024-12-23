Bournemouth up to fifth after stunning win at Man United

Manchester United were booed off as they suffered a three-goal home defeat by high-flying Bournemouth for the second year in a row as Ruben Amorim’s men lost for the third time in four Premier League games.

United will celebrate Christmas in 13th position after another below-par display that leaves them with just seven points from Amorim’s six games in charge.

In contrast, Bournemouth are fifth, which could be enough to qualify for a place in next season’s Champions League given the results of English clubs in European competition so far this season.

United never recovered from Dean Huijsen’s 29th-minute header as Bournemouth exploited the home side’s defensive weaknesses at set-pieces.

Justin Kliuvert sent Andre Onana the wrong way from the spot after the forward had been tripped by Noussair Mazroaui.

And two minutes later Antoine Semenyo was unmarked as he swept home Dango Ouattara’s cross after Kobbie Mainoo had given away possession inside his half.

It was another sobering afternoon for United and Amorim, who for the third time omitted Marcus Rashford from his matchday squad.

Rashford was at Old Trafford to watch events unfold. On this evidence, United needs Rashford back in top form – and a lot more else besides.