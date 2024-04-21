Babasiga Lions too strong for Nasinu

[File Photo]

Extra Labasa handed Nasinu a 3-1 defeat in their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash in Suva this afternoon.

The Babasiga Lions opened the score sheet with a goal to Eparama Moroica in the 17th minute.

Ryan Chandra scored the equalizer for Nasinu just minutes before the halftime whistle as both teams went to the breather levelled at 1-all.

Article continues after advertisement

After a pep talk by coach Ravnil Pratap, Labasa came out firing in the second spell with goals to Christopher Wasasala and Rusiate Doidoi to seal the win.

In other games today, Nadroga beat Flick Suva 5-2 while Navua are currently leading Tailevu Naitasiri 1-0 with Rooster Chicken Ba leading Nadi by the same margin.