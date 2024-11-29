Babasiga Lions brace for battle against Rewa

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap is preparing for yet another challenging encounter against Rewa in their second group B match at the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup.

After a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the USA All-Stars yesterday, the Babasiga Lions are focused on stepping up their game to face a familiar opponent.

“Tough game against Rewa, we know they are a champion side, we know a lot about them. It will be a different game for today. We’ll go back and prepare, and we’ll improve on combination play, we were lacking in that, and also we were shaky with decision-making.”

Pratap acknowledged Rewa’s strength and their well-established playing style, adding that Labasa’s squad needs to focus on improving their connections on the field.

He also said that learning from yesterday’s performance will be key to delivering a stronger showing against the Delta Tigers.

The match is set to kick off at 5.45 pm today at Churchill Park, Lautoka.