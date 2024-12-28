Arsenal's Saka out for more than two months after hamstring surgery

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka receives medical attention after sustaining an injury [Source: Reuters]

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined for more than two months after an operation on a hamstring injury

Manager Mikel Arteta says he had a procedure, everything went well but unfortunately he will be out for many weeks.

Saka has scored five goals and had 10 assists in the league this season as one of Arsenal’s creators-in-chief.

The 23-year-old was forced off in their match against Crystal Palace earlier this month and left the stadium on crutches.

This morning Arsenal defeated Ipswich Town 1-nil in their Premier League clash while Brentford drew nil all with Brighton and Hove Albion.