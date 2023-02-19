Arsenal returns to the top

[Source: Arsenal/Twitter]

Arsenal is back at the top of the Premier League after a 4-2 win over Aston Villa this morning.

The side scored twice in stoppage time to win a six-goal thriller return to the top of the competition table.

Villa twice led, through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, in the first half.

However, goals from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko on either side of the break got the match all leveled.

💬 “It was so important for us to be back on track.” Oleksandr Zinchenko’s reaction after a big win on the road 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 18, 2023

An own goal in the 93rd minute put Arsenal ahead before Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win five minutes later.

The victory ended Arsenal’s run of three games without a win and took them back above Manchester City after losing to them in midweek.

💬 “Turning performances into results is so important and they are so happy.” Mikel Arteta reflects on a true team performance in our 4-2 victory over Aston Villa 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 18, 2023

In other results, Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle, Southampton 1-0 Chelsea, Manchester City 1-1 Nottingham Forest, Everton 1-0 Leeds, Bournemouth 1-0 Leeds, Fulham 1-0 Brighton, Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford