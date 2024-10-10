Anyone's game says Smith

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

The Solomon Islands head coach Josh Smith says their clash against the Fiji Bula Boys tonight for the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers is anyone’s game.

With both teams looking for a win in their opening match of the qualifiers, Smith says it’ll all come down to which team wants it most.

Smith says his side has been preparing well for the tournament, and the boys are excited for the match tonight.

He believes the match will be one of taking chances, where the team that makes use of their chances will walk away with the win.

“You know it’s always a close encounter, and yeah whoever puts it together and executes there’s chances at both ends. I think whoever takes their chances will come away with the result.”

The side will face the Bula Boys at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7 pm.

