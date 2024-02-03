50 ISL goals for Krishna

Roy Krishna (left) receiving his Player of the Month for December 2023 [Source: Indian Super League/ Twitter]

Roy Krishna is the Indian Super League Player of the Month for December 2023.

This morning Krishna scored two goals as his Odisha side beat Kerala 2-1.

The Fijian striker showed he can be a potent force even at the age of 36, finding the back of the Kerala Blasters net twice in four minutes in the second half soon after trailing 1-nil at half time.

Krishna has now scored 50 goals in his ISL career.

The Labasa born continues to be one of the best strikers in the competition but it was his impressive willingness in building up play that makes him worthy of walking away with the Player of the Match award.

He attempted 37 passes, completed 24 of them, earned three fouls, created four goal-scoring opportunities, to cap off another impressive outing as Odisha FC continued their terrific form in all competitions.

Odisha’s win today has helped displace Kerala from second position on the ISL table.

Meanwhile, local football action continues tomorrow at Churchill Park with Tigers Lautoka hosting Rooster Ba in leg two of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.