16 year old defies criticism to play football

Jason Dau

At just 16-years-old, Jason Dau from Tailevu Naitasiri is slowly making his name in football as the youngest player representing Buiduna FC in the Cecil’s National Regional Club Championship.

His journey to the field hasn’t been easy, especially as a native Fijian choosing soccer over rugby in a village where the latter dominates.

“They always make fun of me for playing soccer. They say it’s an Indian sport. But I always tell them that every sport counts.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dau’s passion for football began in primary school, and he now represents Vunimono High School in competitions.

He was also named in the Fiji U16 national team that participated in the OFC Championship in Tahiti.

Despite his dedication, balancing football and studies has been challenging.

The last bus to his village leaves at 6:30 pm, often forcing him to find his own transport after training.

Dau credits his family, especially his father, who is in the police force, for supporting his dreams.

“Sometimes I feel tired when I try to study after training. Balancing both is not easy. My dad always makes an effort to pick me up and drop me off after training. That helps me a lot.”

While criticism from friends and cousins for choosing football over rugby has been tough, Dau remains unfazed.

Looking ahead, the young footballer hopes to join the police force like his dad and represent the Fiji team.

The Priyant Mannu coached Buiduna FC won 2-1 against Nakasi Police FC in their opening match of the NCC.