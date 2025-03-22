Fiji ready to debut at NZ Heritage tournament

file photo

Preparations for the New Zealand Heritage Hockey Tournament next month is already well underway, where Fiji is set to make their debut at the competition.

Fiji Women’s Hockey veteran Divyankar Kumar says while they are excited to compete, switching from a five aside to a 11-aside format will not be easy.

Preparations has been coming along over the past month, with the focus on switching to the 11 aside format of competition.

She also mentions that they have been working together with coaches from New Zealand ahead of the much anticipated tournament.

“It’s been going good, we’ve been getting our turf times, we’ve got the team together doing what we need to do on the field, talking about certain things that will help us when we go across. Considering the fact that we’ve been involved in the 5’s for a long time, so switching to 11s has it’s hardships but we’re hoping with whatever we have and also the help from couple of coaches in New Zealand that we will be able to do well. This is the first time we’ve got the invitation so we want to show them what the talent in Fiji is like.”

Kumar says they are excited for this tournament, and are eager to showcase their talent.

The tournament will be held from April 18th to the 21st in North Harbour, Auckland.

