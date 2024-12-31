Fiji Finals and Drua-Reds clash schedule collision

Next season’s Swire Shipping Fijian Drua versus Reds match date will clash with the final day of the secondary schools athletics competition, the Fiji Finals.

Fiji Finals National Championship Tournament Director Biu Colati says discussions are underway with the Drua and the Fiji Sports Council to find a solution, including the possibility of adjusting schedules to avoid the conflict.

Colati says there is a possibility of moving the Fiji Finals to start a day earlier to avoid the clash.

This suggestion is currently being discussed and is one of the options on the table.

“We’re in talks at the moment and soon we are going to be reaching some kind of arrangement whereby we could entertain the two games.”

Colati confirms that while moving the Fiji Finals a day earlier could be the best solution for both games, there are still other factors to be agreed upon before a final decision is made.

He adds that a decision is expected to be finalized by the first week of January.