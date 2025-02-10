Exposure needed for schools league competition

[File Photo]

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Marketing, Sponsorship and Media Officer Lai Corerega is hoping for a significant increase in overseas scouting during this year’s competition, which is set to launch next week.

One of the ways they have suggested to promote the sport is by having it aired live on FBC platforms and partner with respective media organizations for wider reach.

Corerega believes this will help reach overseas scouts and attract the attention of coaches abroad as well.

“This is a good opportunity for young people to participate and showcase their talent in this competition so we are very excited and we hope that scouts from overseas especially the NRL clubs will be scouting our young talents like previous years.”

He adds this is one of the significant changes they hope to have this year and believe it’s for the betterment of young rugby league stars in the country.

Corerega looks forward to more players in their system stamp their mark in the sport just like Viliame Kikau and Marika Koroibete.

The competition is set to launch next week.

