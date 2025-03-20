Drua focus on physical dominance

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

The Fijian Drua are aiming to assert their dominance through powerful carries and control at the breakdown when they face the Western Force.

Known for their explosive running game, the Drua believe their best chance at victory lies in maintaining possession and wearing down their opponents with relentless physicality.

However, coach Glen Jackson says executing this game plan for the full 80 minutes remains the biggest challenge.

“Our strength lies in what we’re good at. We need to play Drua-style rugby—dominating the carries and looking after our ball in the break-down. Back three have been scoring points, which has been great, but now we need to do that for the full 80 minutes, not just 60.”

Jackson also acknowledged the Force’s ability to scrap for every contest, emphasizing the need for his team to match their opponents’ intensity.

With the Force bringing a physical challenge of their own, the Drua will need to stay disciplined and execute their game plan with precision to se-cure a statement win.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Western Force at 6.05 pm this Sunday in Perth for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

