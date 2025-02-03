Dakuwaqa in hot water after alleged attack on teammate

Olympic gold medallist Masivesi Dakuwaqa is facing serious consequences after allegedly biting his teammate, Pierre Pagès, in an altercation that left the scrum-half requiring 20 stitches to his cheek.

Biarritz Olympique confirmed that two senior players were involved in a serious incident, prompting an internal investigation.

Initially, the club withheld the players’ identities, but reports later revealed that Dakuwaqa had been taken into police custody following the attack, which occurred after a night out.

Dakuwaqa, who joined Biarritz after three seasons with Montpellier, had been in good form until January.

The No.8 previously played for Western Force and Toulon, earning three caps for Fiji during their 2021 November tour.

While he has not provided an explanation for the assault, he allegedly admitted to biting Pagès but claimed to have no recollection of the events.

A source close to the situation indicated that the altercation stemmed from a money dispute, with Pagès sustaining his injuries while attempting to intervene between Dakuwaqa and another player.

Pagès was hospitalized, while Dakuwaqa was arrested at the scene.

As a result, the loose forward has been suspended and is set to appear in court this May.

Reports suggest that Biarritz may have grounds to terminate his contract without compensation.

Dakuwaqa, who signed a two-year deal with Biarritz in July 2024, had drawn interest from several Pro D2 clubs due to his strong performances.

Meanwhile, Biarritz has struggled in recent months, failing to secure a win since early December and slipping to 10th place in the Pro D2 standings.

The club emphasized its commitment to discipline and cooperation with authorities, stating that appropriate actions would be taken following the investigation.