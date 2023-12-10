Tourists wrap up T20 series as hosts bowled out for 80

[Source: BBC Sports]

England beat India by four wickets to seal a T20 series win after a dismal batting performance from the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India were bowled out for just 80 in 16.2 overs with only Jemimah Rodrigues’ 30 offering any resistance.

A superb all-round bowling effort saw every England bowler take a wicket, with four claiming two.

England made hard work of the chase, losing six wickets, before eventually winning inside 11.2 overs.

India put up a brave fight in defence of their low total as sloppy England slipped from 61-2 to 73-6.

Renuka Singh Thakur removed both England openers in the third over to finally bring the Mumbai crowd to life, with Danni Wyatt falling for a duck on the same day she earned a first Women’s Premier League (WPL) deal.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was bowled for 16, Alice Capsey spectacularly caught for 25 before Amy Jones needlessly reverse-swept Deepti Sharma straight to short fine leg and Freya Kemp was pinned lbw next ball.

But Sciver-Brunt and Capsey’s efforts had already broken the back of the chase and India’s efforts were in vain, paying the price for their own woeful batting collapse as Sophie Ecclestone hit the winning boundary.

England spinner Charlie Dean missed the first T20 through illness but made an immediate impact to have Shafali Verma pinned lbw from the second ball of the game.

Dean finished with 2-16, while fellow spinners Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone and seamer Lauren Bell also claimed two wickets.

The three-match series concludes on Sunday (13:30 GMT) at the same venue.