Super Eight Cricket semi-finals postponed

[Source: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

The semi-finals of the Cricket Fiji Super Eight tournament scheduled for today have been postponed to Saturday due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Tournament Director Joeli Matayawa says this gives the teams some time to brush up before they face their opponents again on Saturday.

He adds that the semi-final, which was initially scheduled and played today, has been deemed a ‘no result’ match.

‘We only managed to finish the first innings, I could not continue the second innings because of the rain, the pitch was not in a good playing condition. Therefore it has been decided to defer the games until Saturday. The semi-final will be held at 7am the final will be after that.’

Matayawa adds that Kabara and Suva have been impressive during the competition.

Kabara will meet Moce, while Lakeba takes on Suva at 7 am on Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.