South Africa boosts World Cup semi-final hopes

[Source: BBC Sport]

South Africa revived their Women’s T20 World Cup hopes with a thumping 65-run victory over New Zealand.

Both sides were beaten in their opening match and knew a second successive defeat would end their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

South Africa reached 132-6 from their 20 overs, helped by a gutsy 40 from 34 balls by Chloe Tryon.

The White Ferns batting line-up crumbled in reply as they were bowled out for just 67 in the 19th over.

New Zealand who is bottom of Group 1 with a poor net run rate will need to beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their remaining matches by huge margins to have any chance of reaching the last four.