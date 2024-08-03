Kabara crowned Super Eight champs

Kabara secured the title in the inaugural Cricket Fiji Super Eight competition, clinching victory with a thrilling two-wicket win over the Suva Warriors this afternoon at Albert Park in Suva.

Continuing their unbeaten streak from the start of the week, Kabara further solidified their dominance, having also been crowned champions in the Easter competition.

At the closing ceremony, Minister for Youth and Sports Jesse Saukuru underscored the potential for sports to become a viable career option for players.

He assured both the teams and the association of the ministry’s unwavering support and commitment to their future endeavors.