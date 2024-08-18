India-Fiji T20 cricket starts

[Source: Suva Cricket Association / Facebook]

The India-Fiji T20 Rolling Trophy in partnership with the Suva Cricket Association completed its first round at Albert Park yesterday.

It’s the third year of this competition which is being put together by the High Commission of India together with Suva Cricket, and supported by LICI and New India Assurance.

10 clubs are part of the tournament this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday Police, Western Lions and BSP recorded wins in pool A while Army, Moce and CAF Warriors won their games in group B.

Round two will be played next Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.