India crush England to expose 'Bazball' shortcomings

[Source: Reuters]

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and home hero Ravindra Jadeja combined to fashion a 434-run romp to victory against England in the third test, exposing holes in the touring side’s high-risk approach in the process.

There was no inkling of any imminent collapse when opener Ben Duckett smashed an 88-ball hundred to lead England’s strong reply to India’s first-innings 445 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Joe Root then played a highly debatable shot, a reverse scoop against India’s premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah, to depart, which triggered a spectacular collapse.

Cruising at 224-2, England folded for 319 as they conceded a lead of 126 that allowed India to nose ahead in a contest that had looked evenly poised after two days.

Jaiswal then almost single-handedly batted England out of the contest with his unbeaten 214, which allowed India to declare on 430-4 setting England an improbable target of 557.

The opener, who retired hurt on 104 on Saturday with back spasms, returned to pummel the England attack, equalling Wasim Akram’s record of 12 sixes in a test innings.

It followed his 209 in the second test in Visakhapatnam.

Shubman Gill contributed 91, while Sarfaraz Khan made 68 not out, his second fifty on his debut test.

Chasing an improbable target, England slumped to 50-7 and it was Mark Wood’s entertaining but futile 33 that took them past the 100 mark.

Home hero Ravindra Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 5-41 to go with his first innings hundred, which helped him pip Jaiswal to the player-of-the-match award.