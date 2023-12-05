Cricket Fiji receives new kits

As Cricket Fiji strives for a better future for the sport, India’s High Commission has stepped in and donated $4000 worth of kits.

Present were the Lakeba and Moce teams from Lau.

High commissioner, Shri Karthigeyan, during the handing over, says that sports play a pivotal role in molding young people.

“They say like sports unites, brings together people, brings together community, brings together countries this is all the more true when you talk about this beautiful game of cricket it is called as a gentleman’s game.”

He hopes the new kits will boost the players to continue upholding the sport.

Karthigeyan hopes to see Fiji progress in the sport of cricket.

He adds this is the start of many good days for Cricket Fiji.