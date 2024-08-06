Cricket Fiji off to Qualifiers

[File Photo]

Cricket Fiji has announced the 14-man side for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Sub-Regional Qualifier to be held in Samoa.

The 14 players were selected after the conclusion of the inaugural Super Eight competition in Suva over the weekend.

Cricket Fiji chief executive Sitiveni Rokoro says the team hopes to do better than their last qualifier tournament.

“We expect an improved performance from the last qualifier we went to where we reached third position. So we expect a proper performance from this team because this is a better-prepared team.”

He adds that the boys have been preparing well and have confidence to go far in this year’s qualifier.

The side consists of 13 local players and only 1 player from overseas, with 3 players being 19 years of age.

The qualifier will be held from the 17th to the 24th of this month.