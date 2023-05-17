Cricket Fiji announces U19 batting coach

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

Australia based Sanjiv Dubey is the batting coach for the national under-19 cricket team.

Cricket Fiji made the announcement today and welcomed Dubey on board.

Dubey is an ICC level three High Performance Cricket Coach and will be part of Cricket Fiji’s Under 19 EAP World Cup qualifier campaign in Darwin, Australia next month.

He brings with him a wealth of experience with over seven seasons as a professional cricket coach for age group teams and senior clubs playing in the New South Wales Premier Cricket League.

Dubey is also the Director of Sports Foundation Australia which delivers skill development programs across primary schools, ages 5 to12 years.