Community engagement vital for Tabadamu 7s

Engaging with the community is a huge part of the Tabadamu rugby club.

This is one of the reasons they’ve moved their tournament to Navua.

There will be some families that’ll benefit as well from the 4th Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s.

The club’s commercial and sponsorship manager, Rajesh Singh says part of the proceeds from the tournament will be used to purchase solar lights.

He says they’ll assist some families at their founder, Setefano Cakau’s, village.

“Whatever money we make we do community projects so this year we’ll be buying solar lights for the villages”.

The Tabadamu 7s will be held at Thompson Park in Navua on Friday and Saturday.

