Chiefs maintain unbeaten run

[Source: Gallagher Chiefs/ Facebook]

The Chiefs continue its unbeaten run in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Chief outclassed the Rebels 44-25.

Fijian-born Emoni Narawa scored one of the Chiefs first three tries as they lead 27-15 at halftime.

Bryan Gatland was kept busy in the first spell converting three tries and two penalties.

Shaun Stevenson who is dubbed to be the next All Black scored a brace while Tyrone Thompson and Etene Nanai-Seturo crossed in the second half.

The Rebels is the only team so far to cross in the final 28 minutes and deny the Chiefs a bonus point.