Canakaivata backs Drua to come out stronger

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua number eight Elia Canakaivata admits they fell short in their opening match against the Brumbies over the weekend but remains confident the team will improve as the season progresses.

The Drua suffered a narrow 36-32 defeat in an intense clash marked by handling errors and discipline issues.

Canakaivata, who delivered a man of the match performance, vows that the team will bounce back stronger.

“Firstly, I just want to ask for your forgiveness, for not being able to get the job done here today. So we just ask for your forgiveness. But we will come back stronger in our next game and do better than we did here today.”

Round two of the Super Rugby Pacific is set to deliver an electrifying showdown as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces off against the Hurricanes.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses in the opening round, making this clash a must-win for both sides.

The Drua will meet Hurricanes at 3.35pm on Saturday at McLean Park, Napier in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

