Singh out to prove critics wrong

[Source: Fredy Chand/Facebook]

Boxer Sebastian “The Sniper” Singh says he’s going to use his IBO Asia Pacific Cruiserweight title fight against Tonga’s Tonga Tongotongo to prove his critics wrong.

The 30-year-old says this bout will allow him to remind his fans and critics of what he’s capable of inside the ring, and he’s calling out boxing enthusiasts to come out and witness the bout next month.

Singh will be facing the Tongan at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi on October 26 as part of the South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

He says he’s looking forward to sharing the ring with Tongotongo.

“If anyone thinks he’s just going to come and blast me, it’s not happening. I will stand there and trade with him, and like I said, for me it’s about country pride. I’ve been here before, I’ve fought tough opponents like him before.”

Going up against the Tongan giant will be no easy feat as Tongotongo boasts an impressive record of eight knockout wins with zero losses.

Singh on the other hand will be entering the ring with 15 wins, seven by knockouts, seven losses and three draws.